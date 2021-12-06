BCCI posts epic picture of Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja standing in sync, image goes viral

As India dished out a dominating 372-run win over New Zealand in Mumbai to clinch the two-Test series 1-0, the BCCI on Monday posted an incredible image of Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra and Ravindra Jadeja standing in perfect sync. With the camera capturing them from behind with the players' names on the individual jerseys, it made for the perfect 'Axar Patel-Ravindra Jadeja' moment shortly after the game got over.

All four players had a super series. Axar Patel picked up a five-wicket haul in the first Test in Kanpur before a fighting last-wicket stand between Patel, and the debutant in that game, Ravindra saw New Zealand push out a hard-fought draw. For India, Jadeja scored a half-century in the first innings and grabbed four wickets in the second, before missing the second match due to an injured forearm.

As for Patel, the left-arm spinner from New Zealand etched his name in history, becoming only the third bowler ever to claim all 10 wickets in an innings. Patel's surreal figures of 10/119 saw him join Jim Laker and Anil Kumble as only the third bowler to do so and it was instrumental in India getting bowled out for 325 in the first innings. Although it wasn't enough for New Zealand to win the match, Patel's achievement stands out, with the left-arm spinner getting showered with wishes and praises from some of the legends of the game.

Patel went on to pick four more wickets in the second innings, making him the overseas bowler with the best figures in a Test match in India. His figures of 14/225 is also the best by a visiting spinner in India after Australia's Steve O'Keefe 12/70 in Pune and Jason Krejza's 12/358 in Nagpur. To go with all 10 wickets in the first innings, Patel dismissed Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Jayant Yadav. Ravindra finished with 3/56.

