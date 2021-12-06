Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / BCCI posts epic picture of Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja standing in sync, image goes viral
cricket

BCCI posts epic picture of Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja standing in sync, image goes viral

The BCCI on Monday posted an incredible image of Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra and Ravindra Jadeja standing in perfect sync.
All four players had a series to remember. (BCCI)
Updated on Dec 06, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

As India dished out a dominating 372-run win over New Zealand in Mumbai to clinch the two-Test series 1-0, the BCCI on Monday posted an incredible image of Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra and Ravindra Jadeja standing in perfect sync. With the camera capturing them from behind with the players' names on the individual jerseys, it made for the perfect 'Axar Patel-Ravindra Jadeja' moment shortly after the game got over.

All four players had a super series. Axar Patel picked up a five-wicket haul in the first Test in Kanpur before a fighting last-wicket stand between Patel, and the debutant in that game, Ravindra saw New Zealand push out a hard-fought draw. For India, Jadeja scored a half-century in the first innings and grabbed four wickets in the second, before missing the second match due to an injured forearm.

RELATED STORIES

As for Patel, the left-arm spinner from New Zealand etched his name in history, becoming only the third bowler ever to claim all 10 wickets in an innings. Patel's surreal figures of 10/119 saw him join Jim Laker and Anil Kumble as only the third bowler to do so and it was instrumental in India getting bowled out for 325 in the first innings. Although it wasn't enough for New Zealand to win the match, Patel's achievement stands out, with the left-arm spinner getting showered with wishes and praises from some of the legends of the game.

Patel went on to pick four more wickets in the second innings, making him the overseas bowler with the best figures in a Test match in India. His figures of 14/225 is also the best by a visiting spinner in India after Australia's Steve O'Keefe 12/70 in Pune and Jason Krejza's 12/358 in Nagpur. To go with all 10 wickets in the first innings, Patel dismissed Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Jayant Yadav. Ravindra finished with 3/56.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs new zealand axar patel ravindra jadeja
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP