Search Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

BCCI posts record revenue of 9741 crore in FY 2023-24

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Jul 18, 2025 09:03 pm IST

BCCI's revenue soared to ₹9741.71 crore in 2023-24, driven by a record IPL media rights deal, making IPL its biggest revenue source.

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the richest cricket body in the world, recorded a revenue of 9741.71 crore according to its 2023-24 balance sheet, recently made public. That’s significantly more than 6558.80 crore from the previous year, mainly on account of the 2023-27 IPL media rights deal setting in.

IPL has accounted for almost 60 percent of BCCI revenue. (PTI)
IPL has accounted for almost 60 percent of BCCI revenue. (PTI)

The current Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights valuation ( 48,390 crore) is a three fold increase from the previous five-year cycle. The annual two-month long IPL continues to be BCCI’s biggest draw, accounting for nearly 60 percent ( 5,761 crore) of its annual revenue.

The next biggest chunk of revenue comes from distribution of International Cricket Council (ICC) revenue - 1042.35 crore, which makes up a little about 10 percent of income. The balance sheet makes it clear that, for now, this computation is based on 2016-23 ICC revenue. Of late, the BCCI has been able to win for itself a much larger chunk from the ICC pie (38.5 %) - in the region of 2000 crore per year. This revision was based on BCCI’s successful argument that well above 80 % of revenue for ICC events is generated from the Indian market.

BCCI’s fixed deposits and investments rake in 987 crore in interest income. That accounts for another 10 percent of revenue.

The next significant revenue chunk ( 813.14 crore) - about 8.3 percent of revenue - comes from other BCCI media rights income, that’s mainly all-format international cricket played in India. The last revision in BCCI rights saw a modest 13 percent rise. With the changing landscape of international cricket likely to affect bilateral cricket the most, this income may come under stress in the future.

For cricket boards outside the Big three (India, England and Australia), bilateral cricket has already become a loss leader and they rely heavily on ICC income to run the show.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) revenue accounts for 3.9 percent which comes down to 378 crore on a per year basis. Modelled on the IPL, WPL is BCCI’s latest property that generated 951 crore media rights proceeds for the 2023-27 cycle.

IPL and the future

All things considered, the IPL continues to remain the cash cow for Indian cricket, generating the most eyeballs and subsidising cricket played by India for the rest of the year. It’s one of the main reasons, the talk for an IPL expansion, a possible second leg to be run in the year remains in consideration.

With media rights being the primary drivers of BCCI revenue, a lot of it would depend on how the evolving media landscape settles. In the last cycle, TV and digital rights generated equal revenue. TV rights numbers may come under pressure in the future. Besides rights holders Disney Star and Viacom 18 have become a merged entity, placing further pressure on future valuations.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / BCCI posts record revenue of 9741 crore in FY 2023-24
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On