BCCI explains Ruturaj Gaikwad's exit from playing XI as Shubman Gill returns for 2nd T20I vs South Africa

"Interesting playing XI, wonder what the thought process is," former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said on-air after India announced its starting lineup for the second T20I of the three-match series between Suryakumar Yadav's men and hosts South Africa on Tuesday. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad made way for Shubman Gill in the series decider of the South Africa T20Is while the Indian think tank rested premier batter Shreyas Iyer and in-form spinner Ravi Bishnoi from India's playing XI. BCCI explained Ruturaj Gaikwad's exit from the starting eleven (AFP-PTI)

After rain playing spoilsport in the 1st T20I, India squared off against hosts South Africa for the penultimate clash at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Bishnoi, who recently became the No.1 T20I bowler, was not picked for the second encounter of the South Africa series. Rahul Dravid-coached Indian side also left out superstar Iyer for the 2nd T20I. Iyer had played a match-winning knock against Australia in India’s previous T20I outing.

BCCI explains Gaikwad's exit

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) explained the ouster of opener Gaikwad from the playing XI. "Ruturaj Gaikwad was unavailable for selection for the 2nd #SAvIND T20I due to illness," the BCCI mentioned in a post on the microblogging site. India named Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal as its openers for the 2nd T20I against the Proteas.

'World Cup is still 5-6 months away'

Youngster Tilak Varma was roped in as the No.3 batter while skipper Suryakumar spearheaded the middle order alongside finisher Rinku Singh. "Very happy to be here and happy to know there's some cricket around. We were confused what to do, but now we are very happy to bat first. It's an opportunity for everyone playing this game. World Cup is still 5-6 months away. Just enjoy yourself is the message to the team," Suryakumar said after South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl in the 2nd T20I.