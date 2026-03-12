BCCI secretary confident war won’t impact IPL

Mumbai: Celebrating the spate of titles won recently by Indian cricket teams across genders and age groups, the winners will be felicitated at the BCCI annual awards in New Delhi on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League edition of 2025. (REUTERS)

The newly crowned winners of the men’s T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy winners, the 2025 women’s ODI World Cup winners, and the U19 World Cup winners (boys 2026, girls 2025) will be felicitated.

There will however be no repeat of the grand roadshow seen to celebrate the 2024 T20 World Cup winners. “The winners are being felicitated in the BCCI awards. We have also announced the highest cash reward ( ₹131 crore) for the T20 World Cup winning team. Thereafter, the players have to join the respective IPL franchises. Also, the players have been on the road for a long time, so we are not planning any roadshow this time,” Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary told HT.

“The results are consequential, once you have a foundation in place,” Saikia said. “We have a robust domestic structure with the Centre of Excellence working in full capacity. We have a line-up from U15 in girls and U16 in boys. All the players are monitored and their data tracked. The selectors have been travelling and watching 2500 matches, so that no talent goes unnoticed.

“So many world titles in a year and a half is no mean achievement. It’s because everything is in sync. Credit to our former secretary Jay Shah for putting structures in place. On technical front all the coaches from Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman, Amol Mazumdar, the physios and trainers, everybody has contributed.”

BCCI confident war won’t impact IPL

The BCCI on Wednesday announced the schedule of the first half of the upcoming edition of the IPL with the reminder of the fixtures to be finalized so as to not clash with the upcoming state elections.

Despite global air travel being hit in light of the ongoing War in West Asia and hotels grappling with LPG shortage, the BCCI is not overly concerned at the moment. “There is nothing in the current situation that would raise an alarm. We have announced the IPL schedule. We are thinking positively that everything will go smoothly.” Saikia said.

The just concluded T20 World Cup in India was indirectly affected with outbound teams like West Indies and South Africa facing a week-long delay to return home.

“Within the past 24 hours, South Africa’s remaining 29 members and the West Indies’ final 16 members have departed on flights to their respective homelands, bringing to a close a complex operation that has taken place under exceptionally challenging global travel conditions,” an ICC statement said on Thursday.

“Throughout this period, the ICC’s operations and logistics teams have worked continuously with governments, airlines, charter providers, airport authorities and our Member boards to navigate a number of operational disruptions caused by the evolving environment. Securing safe onward travel for all remaining players and staff was our sole aim and required constant adjustments as conditions changed.”