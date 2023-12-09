BCCI secretary Jay Shah provides key update on Hardik Pandya's potential return to Team India

During the home ODI World Cup in October earlier this year, Hardik Pandya, a pivotal player in India's XI, encountered an unfortunate setback. While attempting to stop the ball off his own bowling in a group match against Bangladesh, he suffered an ankle injury that led to his withdrawal from the tournament. His replacement, Mohammed Shami, did seize the opportunity and emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament – claiming 24 wickets in seven games – but India faced a heartbreaking defeat in the final against Australia, losing by six wickets.

India's Hardik Pandya was injured during the match against Bangladesh in 2023 World Cup

As India grappled with the aftermath of the ODI World Cup, Hardik Pandya's injury lingered, ruling him out of the subsequent T20I series against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav assumed the captaincy duties in Hardik's absence. The saga continues into the T20I series against South Africa, where Suryakumar Yadav remains at the helm as captain. Hardik, still nursing his injury, is notably absent from all squads—be it T20Is, ODIs, or Tests—for the South Africa tour.

However, in a significant update, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has shed light on Hardik's potential return to action, providing a key insight into the all-rounder's recovery timeline. Talking to PTI after the 2024 Women's Premier League auction, Shah stated that Hardik could make a return in T20Is against Afghanistan, scheduled to take place in January. India will meet the Afghan side in three T20Is at home.

“Hardik Pandya could be fit for Afghanistan T20 series in January,” the BCCI secretary said, as quoted by PTI.

The T20I series against Afghanistan remains significant as it marks India's last appearance in the shortest format before the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in June 2024. Following the series against Afghanistan, India will take part in a five-match Test series against England, followed by two-month long Indian Premier League season. It has been reported that the chances of T20 World Cup selection for many India stars including Virat Kohli could depend on their performances in the IPL next year.

In Hardik's absence, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team registered a 4-1 series win over Australia, and will aim at keeping its dominance in the shortest format when it faces the Proteas away in the first of three T20Is in Durban on Sunday.

