Kashvee Gautam becomes most expensive uncapped player at WPL auction, sold to GG for INR 2 crore - All you need to know

Indian uncapped player Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped player in the Women's Premier League history, as she fetched INR 2 crore from Gujarat Giants in a fierce bidding war. Gautam broke Vrinda Dinesh's record – who had fetched INR 1.3 crore only a few minutes prior – as she was sold to UP Warriorz. In a compelling episode of the auction drama, multiple franchises fought for Chandigarh's Gautam, who put her base price at INR 10 lakh. Kashvee Gautam with India's U23 squad during Asia Cup(Instagram)

The bidding commenced with Giants initiating the paddle, only to see the Royal Challengers Bangalore promptly raising the stakes to INR 15 lakh. What followed was a series of strategic volleys between Giants and RCB, with the bid surpassing the INR 50 lakh mark, emphasizing the determination of both teams in this high-stakes tussle.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The intensity soared when, at INR 75 lakh, UP Warriorz entered the fray, injecting a new dynamic into the proceedings. However, Giants exhibited unwavering resolve, pushing the bid well past the INR 1 crore threshold. Warriorz, not to be outdone, responded with a bid of 1.1 crore, yet Giants preemptively raised the paddle, elevating the bid to 1.2 crore. The tension heightened as Giants, with a wry smile, elevated the bid to a staggering 1.4 crore, as escalation continued in the proceedings.

The auction reached a momentous pause at INR 2 crore, leading to a contemplative discussion within the Warriorz camp. In a decisive move, Warriorz eventually withdrew, marking the conclusion of a captivating bidding war.

Who is Kashvee Gautam?

Gautam, a right-arm seamer, drew attention in 2020 when, during a one-day game in the women's domestic Under-19 competition, she achieved a remarkable ten-wicket haul – including a hat-trick – while representing Chandigarh against Arunachal Pradesh. This outstanding performance earned her a coveted spot in one of the teams participating in the now-former Women's T20 Challenge.

Post the Women's Premier League auction last year, where she went unsold, she focused on increasing her pace based on feedback from scouts. While her domestic cricket record reflects steady, she showcased her prowess in the Women's T20 trophy this year by claiming 12 wickets in seven games, maintaining an economy rate of 4.14.

Gautam was also a part of India's triumph in the ACC Emerging tournament in Hong Kong as part of the Under-23 squad.