‘Presence of mind, Awareness, Accuracy’: BCCI shares video of MS Dhoni’s famous no-look run out on his 40th birthday

MS Dhoni is one of those stumpers who redefined the art of keeping wickets in modern cricket. From taking acrobatic catches and lightning-fast stumpings to pulling off marginal run outs – the former India captain set the standards high with his impeccable glovework. The experts call him a legend of wicketkeeping while the younger generation idolizes him.

On Wednesday, as he celebrates his 40th birthday while social media was flooded with photos and videos of his past heroics. Adding to it, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid a tribute to Dhoni by sharing a clip of one of his magical acts on the cricket field.

The video shared by the BCCI is from the 2016 India vs New Zealand 4th ODI, held in Dhoni’s hometown – Ranchi. The Kiwis opted to bat and went off to a flying start. They were at 222/5 in the 46th over, when the incident happened. Ross Taylor’s flick Umesh Yadav towards the fine leg boundary. Dhawal Kulkarni collected the ball and threw it towards Dhoni who then directed it onto the stumps with his back facing the sticks.

That was one of the incidents that speaks about the stature of MS Dhoni as a wicketkeeper. His act had stunned the viewers but his team couldn’t save the game as New Zealand registered a 19-run win. Interestingly, that was the first ODI India lost in Ranchi.

Speaking of Dhoni’s wicketkeeping records, he has affected the most number of stumpings in ODIs – 123. He also on top of the ladder in the shortest format of the game with 34 stumpings in 98 matches. Whereas in Test cricket, he shares the third spot with former wicketkeeper-batsman Syed Kirmani in the list with 38 stumpings.

As a wicketkeeper, the former Indian has 444 dismissals in ODIs, 294 in Tests and 91 in T20Is (the most in world cricket) to his credit.

On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career. He had scored 4,876 runs in Tests, 10,773 runs in ODIs and 1617 runs in T20Is.

