In a six-tweet thread, Virender Sehwag wishes happy birthday to MS Dhoni in the most unique way

Former India opener Virender Sehwag added six tweets – his each birthday wish for Dhoni from 2016 – to celebrate legendary India cricketer MS Dhoni’s 40th birthday on Wednesday. The who’s who of the cricketing world including ICC and cricket boards across the globe took to Twitter as India’s talismanic former captain Dhoni turned 40 but Sehwag, who was one of the first Indian cricketers to become a Twitter sensation mainly due to his witty posts, once again did not disappoint the fans.

Citing the meaning of Dhoni’s name, Sehwag said the former wicketkeeper-batsman is a ‘once in a generation player' in the first of his six tweets.

“Mahendra - meaning Lord of the Sky. Certainly pleased the skies with his big hitting when he bust onto the scene and then by earning the love of so many people on earth pleased the earth as well. Once in a generation player , #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni,” tweeted Sehwag.

Mahendra - meaning Lord of the Sky.

Certainly pleased the skies with his big hitting when he bust onto the scene and then by earning the love of so many people on earth pleased the earth as well. Once in a generation player , #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/COuu9X2s6L — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2021

What, however, was perhaps the most unique part of Sehwag’s birthday wish for Dhoni, was the former opener’s six-tweet thread, which included all of Sehwag’s birthday posts on July 7 since 2016.





Sehwag had written ‘unhoni ko honi’ (can do the unthinkable) in 2016. His 2017 birthday wish for Dhoni was about the continuity of the helicopter shot, which Dhoni was known for in Indian world cricket.

In 2018, Sehwag wished Dhoni’s life to be as long as stretch to return to the crease. The 2019 birthday post of Sehwag was all about the number 7, which was Dhoni’s jersey number for years. While last year, Sehwag described how Dhoni is appears to be a member of family.





Dhoni went on to play 538 matches – 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is - for India across formats during his 16-year-long international career. His last appearance in an international game came in July 2019, when India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup.

On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career. During his career, Dhoni amassed 4,876 runs in Tests at an average of 38.09 and scored 10,773 runs in ODIs at an average of 50.57. In T20Is, the swashbuckling batsman scored 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13.

Dhoni is also the only captain to win all three ICC tournaments – 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.