'BCCI should've taken my advice...': Ex-PCB chief Najam Sethi attacks with crushing 'schedule tweak' dig over 2023 WC

After a much-delayed World Cup schedule announcement in June earlier this year, both the BCCI and ICC announced a reconfiguration of the same, confirming alterations in nine matches in the upcoming cricketing spectacle. Notably, the much-anticipated clash between cricketing rivals India and Pakistan was also rescheduled due to security arrangement concerns in Ahmedabad. As part of this rearrangement, the high-octane showdown, initially slated for October 15, will now take place on October 14 at the same venue.

Pakistan Cricket Board's iformer management committee chairman Najam Sethi in Lahore, Pakistan(AP)

This shift triggered a sequence of changes as well, compelling the rescheduling of Pakistan's fixture against Sri Lanka from October 12 to October 10 in Hyderabad. With the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) simultaneously accommodating the New Zealand versus Netherlands duel on October 9, the compact schedule has now prompted another concern from the state board.

Expressing concerns over the viability of hosting back-to-back World Cup games for both logistical and security considerations, the official, according to PTI, stressed on the necessity for a one-day buffer between successive fixtures. The prospect of another fixture change will draw another logistical nightmare, as well as criticism from fans and the cricket fraternity alike. As speculations grow over another rescheduling on the offing, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) head didn't miss the opportunity to throw a brutal dig towards BCCI.

Sethi, who was the chair of the managing committee following Ramiz Raja's sacking as PCB chairman last year, reminded the BCCI of his advice to the board during his tenure. “@BCCI should have taken my advice re @TheRealPCB playing their WC games in a neutral country :) They are now in a mess with schedule tweaks being proposed every few days!” wrote Sethi.

Earlier, the HCA official suggested that it would be better if there could be a change in schedule again, but insisted that there is no confirmation on the same.

"I can't say it would be changed for sure but back to back games are not ideal. I mean if they (BCCI) are reconsidering that will be well in good. We will have to work with security agencies.

"Anyone would want a day in between two World Cup games. We are still engaging with security agencies to see if it is possible or not. At the same time we are also keeping BCCI in the loop. The BCCI is completely aware of what we are trying to do," said an HCA official to PTI on condition of anonymity.

