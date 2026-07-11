BCCI springs into action after India's debacle in Ireland and England, to review ‘bad phase’: ‘Not upto the mark’

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has decided to spring into action post the men's team debacle in the T20I series against Ireland and England. The Shreyas Iyer captaincy era has gotten off to the worst start possible after the Men in Blue lost the series against Ireland and England. The defending T20 World Cup champions have failed to show any spark and have been battered in the four T20Is against England. Under Shreyas, the team has failed to win a single match so far, and the visitors will aim for a consolation win on Saturday in the fifth and final game of the five-match series.

England's skipper Harry Brook exchanges a handshake with Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer. (ANI Pic Service)

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However, ahead of the fifth T20I, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia made it clear that the Indian board is not happy with the team's performance, and that a review will take place after the three ODIs against England.

Saikia also made it clear that all the core members of the men's team will be part of the review meeting and that the course correction will be discussed.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer and Co. are easy targets, but BCCI needs to own up to its blunder too after flop show in England and Ireland

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{{^usCountry}} “The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team, which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England. However, this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket,” Saikia told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team, which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England. However, this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket,” Saikia told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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“We consider it a purely bad phase. Once the ODI series gets over on July 19 and the team comes back, we will have a review meeting with core members of the team to discuss what went wrong in England. Since there is an ODI series, we are hoping that the team will be back in good form,” he added.

Horrid start

The third and fourth T20Is saw India being hammered by England. In the third T20I, India were bundled out for just 76, while the previous game saw the hosts chasing down the target of 159 with 37 balls to spare and nine wickets in hand.

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Under Shreyas, the Men in Blue have looked a pale shadow of their previous selves, and the management is also coming under fire for the latest performance. India head coach Gautam Gambhir repeatedly used the word “transition” after the 76 all-out game, but fans weren't convinced by his reasoning.

However, the BCCI secretary made it clear that changes within the coaching staff or the selection committee are unlikely, as the review meeting will be strictly about the performance

“The review meeting will be strictly about the performance of the team and how course correction can be done with regard to shortfalls. Nothing else will be discussed,” said Saikia.