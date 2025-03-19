BCCI springs into action after Mohammed Shami's complaint for ICC, set to lift ban on saliva in IPL 2025: Report

Days after India pacer Mohammed Shami urged the ICC to lift the ban on using saliva to shine the ball, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering implementing the same in IPL 2025, which starts on March 22. According to a news agency PTI report, the proposal has been discussed at length internally within the BCCI and will be floated to the captains of all IPL teams in a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. Mohammed Shami celebrates with Indian teammates

The age-old practice of using saliva to shine one side of the ball to help it reverse in the longer formats was banned temprariliy during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ICC made it a permanent feature in 2022. The IPL too included the ICC ban in its playing conditions in the aftermath of the pandemic but its guidelines are outside the purview of the sport's governing body.

"Using saliva on the ball was part of the essence of the game until COVID hit. Now that we don't have that threat anymore, we feel there is no harm in lifting the ban on saliva in the IPL."We understand that it makes a bigger impact in red-ball cricket, but even if it can help bowlers a bit in the white ball game, it should be allowed in the IPL, which is a trend-setting tournament. Let's see what the captains decide tomorrow," a top BCCI official told PTI.

If the ban is revoked in the IPL, the ICC too might be forced to review its stance on the subject.

On the sidelines of the ICC Champions Trophy, senior India pacer Mohammed Shami had spoken about the need to use saliva on the ball in what has become a predominantly batters' game.

"We are trying [to get reverse swing], but the usage of saliva on the ball is not allowed," Shami told reporters after India's four-wicket win over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final. “We keep appealing that we should be allowed to use saliva so that we can bring reverse swing back into the game and it becomes interesting.”

The likes of Vernon Philander and Tim Southreee had backed Shami's call.

"We keep appealing that we should be allowed to use saliva so that we can bring reverse swing back into the game and it becomes interesting," Shami had said during the 50-over event in Dubai, where India emerged victorious.

As per the existing rules, if it is a first instance of applying saliva on the ball, the fielding team's captain is summoned and issued a first warning.

"If it is the second instance during an innings, summon the captain of the fielding side and issue a second and final warning to the captain of the fielding side that any further such offence by any member of the team during the innings shall result in that member of the team being fined by BCCI.

"If it is the third or subsequent instance, inform the player who has applied saliva to the ball on that occasion that he is subject to a fine, payable to BCCI, of the lesser of 10 lakh or 25% of his match fee," states last year's IPL playing conditions.