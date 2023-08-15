BCCI's stance on Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul's Asia Cup chances revealed after viral match simulation footage, Dravid remark

One of Rishabh Pant's Instagram story went viral all over social media on Monday leaving fans of the Indian cricket team excited. The post was an exclusive footage from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where injured batting duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were seen doing a match simulation, just days ahead of the Ajit Agarkar-headed selection committee finalising the Indian squad for the Asia Cup.

India's Asia Cup squad is likely to be announced towards the middle or end of this week.

In the video, which emerged just hours after India head coach Rahul Dravid hinted their return for Asia Cup, Rahul, who underwent a thigh surgery earlier this summer, and Iyer, who went under the knife for lower-back stress fracture, were seen batting together in a practice match in gruelling Bengaluru heat. However, the exact details, of whether Rahul also kept wickets for 50 overs, of the match simulation is yet to be revealed.

The video shared by Pant only showed Iyer executing the cover drive against a fast bowler while Rahul was at the non-striker's end.

What is BCCI's criteria for picking Rahul and Iyer for Asia Cup?

According to a report in PTI, the selection committee will only consider selecting Rahul and Iyer if they can sustain the entire period of a 50-over game which requires undergoing a match simulation. And that doesn't include proving only their batting fitness. Rahul will have to show that he is fit enough to perform the role of a wicketkeeper for 50 overs while Iyer will have to field for the same duration.

What is BCCI's stance on Rahul and Iyer's selection for Asia Cup after NCA video goes viral?

According to PTI, while NCA officials remain tightlipped over the duo's fitness status, the selection committee is willing to wait a little longer to give Iyer and Rahul the entire chance to prove their fitness for the Asia Cup which begins from August 31 onwards, although India have their first match on September 2 in Sri Lanka. However, the two faces race against time with the selectors likely to meet in Mumbai over the ongoing week to announce the final 15 for the Asia Cup.

Speaking to PTI, a BCCI source revealed that while NCA could eventually deem them fit for the Asia Cup, selectors are still contemplating whether it could be a risk in putting Iyer and Rahul, who haven't played cricket since June, in the squad for a such a big tournament where they face Pakistan in their very first match.

"Keeping 50 overs in Sri Lankan heat would take a toll and NCA can only give him fit certificate if he is able to don the big gloves without any apparent discomfort. Also, they haven't played anything and the first international game against Pakistan (on September 2) could be a bit too much of a pressure. But then time is of essence," a BCCI source tracking the developments said.

