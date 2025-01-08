Agarkar told to pick between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as Test captain: 'Don't kill golden goose Jasprit Bumrah'

Mohammad Kaif said Jasprit Bumrah is not the right option to replace Rohit Sharma as India's captain simply because he is India's main strike bowler, who is susceptible to injuries and requires breaks from time to time. Bumrah has emerged as the frontrunner to become India's next Test captain after Rohit Sharma decided to drop himself from the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney due to his poor form with the bat. Although Rohit later clarified that had no intentions of retiring or quitting as India's captain, his repeated failures with the bat do not paint a rosy picture for his future in the Indian Test side, especially when the next Test match is six months away. India's Jasprit Bumrah talks with teammate India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, following the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)(AP)

Kaif said Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee should think before killing its golden goose by burdening him with captaincy. BCCI should think twice before appointing Bumrah as full time captain. He needs to solely focus on taking wkts and staying fit. Added leadership responsibility, getting carried away in heat of moment can result in injuries and shorten an outstanding career. Don’t kill the golden goose," he wrote on X.

Bumrah led India in two Tests in Australia. In the series opener in Perth, where Rohit was unavailable due to the birth of his second child. He single-handedly bowled India back in the contest after they were all out for 150 in the first innings and then he led the team from the front to inspire them to a record 295-run win.

Bumrah was summoned again for the leadership duties when Rohit decided to sit out from the Sydney Test. This time around, Bumrah broke down in the middle of the Test. He experienced discomfort in his back that had troubled him in the past and could not bowl a single over in the second innings, which many believe became a decisive factor in the Test that Australia won by six wickets to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.

Bumrah is injury-prone, think of Pant or Rahul as Test captain: Kaif

"If you are looking at Bumrah as Rohit's replacement as the captain then that is not the right choice. He is the lone bowler. He is under pressure to perform in every match. He had no support in Australia. Shami was not there, and Siraj was out of form, so all the pressure to win matches was on him. And Bumrah is injury-prone. He has no momentum in his run-up. He takes four steps and gathers all the pace at the last moment so the amount of pressure and load his back takes, he will always be susceptible to injuries. I don't think he should be made captain. If you go to England with Bumrah as captain. What happens if he gets injured in the third Test and gets ruled out? Who will be the captain?" Kaif said.

When asked who the ideal candidate should be to captain India in the next WTC cycle, Kaif said either KL Rahu or Rishabh Pant.

"I want a batter to be the next. Either KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant. They have done it in the past. Pant is captaining in the IPL so he is gaining experience. Rahul has captained in Test cricket," he said.

Agarkar and his selection committee will have a difficult decision to make when India get ready for their next Test assignment in England in June this year.