BCCI to decide fate as hefty fine recommended against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Tilak Varma not spared

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been handed a tough decision on the fate of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma, who were at the centre of the fallout from India A's ill-tempered match against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla last Monday. Harsh punishments have reportedly been recommended against both players, although the final call now rests with the Indian board. In this image received on June 17, 2026, India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A (SLC)

According to a report in Sportstar, match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash, who officiated the controversial fixture, has recommended a fine amounting to 50 per cent of Sooryavanshi's match fee for his involvement in a physical altercation with Sri Lanka A batter Vishen Halambage. India A captain Tilak has also been recommended for disciplinary action, with a proposed fine of 30 per cent of his match fee.

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Sooryavanshi was seen shoving Halambage after an ugly exchange involving several Sri Lanka A players at the conclusion of the match, which the hosts won in the Super Over. Senior Sri Lanka international Niroshan Dickwella had to intervene and separate the two players before the situation escalated further. Media reports had earlier claimed that Halambage had been repeatedly sledging Sooryavanshi throughout the tour, including during the first meeting between the two sides on June 9.

Tilak, meanwhile, was involved in two lengthy and heated confrontations with the on-field umpires. The first came when match officials informed the Indian camp that a Super Over might not be possible because of fading light. The second followed a no-ball call on the final delivery of Sri Lanka A's Super Over innings, a decision that sparked strong protests from the India A captain.

The report further stated that, unlike senior international cricket where disciplinary matters fall under the ICC's jurisdiction, sanctions in A-team matches are decided by the respective cricket boards. The match referee can only submit recommendations, which the boards may choose to ratify and enforce. No formal hearing was conducted, with the proposed penalties based on reports submitted by the on-field umpires.

Earlier this week, news agency PTI reported that both Halambage and Dickwella had also been sanctioned by the Sri Lanka Cricket-appointed match referee, albeit for separate offences. Dickwella was penalised for excessive appealing, while Halambage was punished for provocative remarks directed at the Indian batters after Sri Lanka A's Super Over victory, comments that reportedly triggered the confrontation with the 15-year-old Indian batting prodigy.