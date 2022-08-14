BCCI to not allow CSK to use MS Dhoni as mentor in CSA T20 League: Report

Chennai Super Kings, the four-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were hoping to feature former India skipper MS Dhoni as the mentor for their new franchise in the impending T20 league of Cricket South Africa (CSA). Incidentally, all six franchises of the CSA T20 League has been bought by the owners of IPL teams. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly denied CSK the opportunity as they once again clarified their stand over India cricketers being involved in overseas franchise leagues.

According to a report in the Indian Express, a BCCI official reiterated that any India player hoping to make an appearance in overseas franchise league will have to cut off all ties with BCCI before promising their commitment to those leagues.

“It’s clear, no Indian player including domestic players can take part in any other league until he is retired from all forms of the game. If any player wants to take part in these upcoming leagues he can only do so when he cuts off all ties with the BCCI,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

But Dhoni has already retired from Indian cricket, having made the announcement exactly two years back. The official clarified saying that for Dhoni to mentor CSK's team in CSA T20 League, he needs to retire from IPL as well. “Then he can’t play IPL for CSK. He has to retire here first," he added.

The BCCI have been strict about the rule of India players in overseas leagues. Back in 2019, Dinesh Karthik had to issue an apology to the board for watching a Caribbean Premier League match from Trinbago Knight Riders’ dugout, a match for which he was invited by KKR’s new coach Brendon McCullum.

Australia cricketer legend Adam Gilchrist had also questioned the logic behind this move. “”I’m not criticising the IPL, but why won’t Indian players come and play in the Big Bash league? I’ve never had an open and honest answer: Why are some leagues accessing every player in the world? No Indian player plays in any other T20 league,” he had said.

