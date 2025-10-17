BCCI told to honour Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with a Rafael Nadal-esque farewell: ‘They deserve that brings tears…’

The uncertainty over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI future has become the talk of the town. The two stalwarts have already retired from Tests and T20Is, and now the team management and selection committee isn't very sure about their commitment to the 2027 ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, the two have often expressed their desire to play the 2027 marquee event, but things have changed rapidly in Indian cricket. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might play for the last time on Australian soil in international cricket.(AFP)

The duo last featured for India in March during the Champions Trophy final, where they played pivotal roles as India defeated New Zealand to lift the title.

Meanwhile, 1983 World Cup hero Madan Lal stated that the two superstars can keep playing for several more years, adding that they deserve a grand farewell akin to tennis great Rafael Nadal’s send-off.

“Rohit and Virat still have a lot of cricket left in them. They deserve a farewell that brings tears to every eye, something like what the world witnessed when Rafael Nadal retired," Lal said on Cricket Predicta TV show.

"India must honour them the same way. Players like them are once-in-a-generation,” he added.

“Virat Kohli now needs to step out of his comfort zone”

Madan praised Kohli’s commitment to Indian cricket, citing his passion, fitness, and relentless drive. He added that the batting maestro must now step beyond his comfort zone to take on a formidable Australian side.

“Virat now needs to step out of his comfort zone as he faces a formidable Australian side. He has given everything to Indian cricket — his passion, fitness, and hunger have set the highest standards," he added.

Both Kohli and Rohit retired from Test cricket earlier this year and had previously ended their T20I careers with India after lifting the World Cup in Barbados last year. With the upcoming ODI series against Australia, it could potentially mark the final time these two legends take the field Down Under.

Meanwhile, the two stalwarts wasted no time after landing in Australia, immediately getting down to business. Both spent extended hours in the nets during India’s first training session, fine-tuning their skills ahead of the much-anticipated ODI series against Australia.