BCCI unveils India's new three stripes training kit for WTC final, jersey to be launched soon

BCCI, on Thursday, unveiled the Indian cricket team's new training kit ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia starting June 7 at The Oval in England. The first batch of Indian cricketers including the likes of Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav started their preparations for the WTC final under the watchful eyes of India's support staff led by head coach Rahul Dravid. Captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and other cricketers will leave for England as soon as IPL 2023 gets over. Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav sport India's new training kit

Kickstarting India's first training session ahead of the summit clash, BCCI posted photographs of the support staff and cricketers wearing the new training kit. The likes of Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, coach Rahul Dravid, and batting coach Vikram Rathour were seen sporting sky-blue jumpers and sweatshirts the colour of which had a striking resemblance to Premier League club Manchester City's kit.

The new kit has been provided by Adidas after it was announced as the new kit sponsors of the Indian men's, women's and junior team's kit sponsors till 2028. Starting June 2023, Team India will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals. India's jersey for the WTC final is likely to be unveiled next week.

This is India's first concrete deal with a global brand after its partnership with Nike came to an end. In between, Indian cricket teams' apparel was sponsored by MPL and Killer.

The partnership between the BCCI and Adidas will drive the sport forward both on and off the pitch with the sports brand bringing its innovative designs and expertise to Indian cricket. adidas has a long history of equipping some of the best teams in the world with footwear and apparel, created to be the best for the athlete. The BCCI and Adidas will also bring their partnership to life by inspiring the next generation of young cricketers and growing the game for all.

