BCCI's verdict on Tilak Varma's ODI World Cup chances disclosed after Ashwin, cricket experts call for selection

Tilak Varma has been the only true revelation from India's forgettable T20I tour of West Indies. In his four innings for India in the contest, he scored 173 runs which included a half-century knock and an unbeaten 49. The tally is the second-highest for any Indian batter in their first five appearances in the format, missing out on the record by just seven runs. So impressive was the 20-year-old that veteran India cricketers including the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin made a request to the BCCI selectors to consider him for the ODI World Cup. While captain Rohit Sharma later addressed the issue pertaining the rising calls for selection, BCCI disclosed their verdict on Tilak on Monday.

Tilak Varma scored 173 runs in the West Indies T20I series which included a half-century knock and an unbeaten 49(AFP)

On the sluggish conditions in West Indies, where most batters looked to struggle and get going, Tilak stood out with his top-notch game. And while Ashwin was majorly impressed with his ability to execute the pull shot at will, much like the Indian skipper and most Aussie batters, the major factor highlighted in making the request for his selection was his left-handed ability.

With Rishabh Pant still recovering from his injury and likely to be out for the rest of the year, India have no left-handed batter in the line-up with Ravindra Jadeja the only option, who steps in at No.6 or 7. The only other option is Ishan Kishan, who himself is vying for a place in the XI against Shubman Gill.

Speaking to PTI on Monday, a BCCI source revealed that Tilak has made a huge impression on the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee with his stellar show in the series against West Indies, but they are slightly hesitant in placing the Hyderabad southpaw at the deep end of the pool. He in fact revealed that Tilak could be considered as part of the discussion only if Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are both ruled out of World Cup selection.

"Yes, he has started well and he will surely play ODIs in future. But what if he is pushed too quickly and it turns out to be counter-productive. You can't play with young careers. Yes, he could be discussed but only if both Iyer and Rahul are ruled out," the source said.

Stiff battle for Tilak Varma for World Cup selection

While it is a positive sign that someone so young has made such a massive impact after just four innings, it also highlights the lack of trust on the existing options at disposal.

With both Iyer and Rahul out with injuries, India gave project Suryakumar Yadav a shot to stake his claim in the World Cup team. But at the end of a lengthy run through the summer, the No.1 ranked T20I batter managed to average less than 12 in nine innings, without a single fifty, leaving Rohit to highlight India's long-standing issue with the No.4 spot.

India also have an option in Sanju Samson, who has had a decent record in ODIs and scored a fifty in his only opportunity in the West Indies series.

But with Iyer and Rahul slated to a return in Asia Cup, Samson and Suryakumar will be vying for the back-up position, leaving Tilak with only an outside chance to make the eventual squad.

