Amid BCCI waiting for Stephen Fleming's response, another CSK legend drops hint at applying for India head coach role

Rahul Dravid's term as India head coach will end after the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already invited applicants for the post, and the contract is until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Reports have suggested that BCCI approached the incumbent head coach of Chennai Super Kings, Stephen Fleming for the role, although he expressed reluctance to commit until 2027. Amid BCCI's wait for an official response from Fleming, another CSK legend hinted at applying for the India head coach position. Present head coach of Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming(IPL)

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh indicated that he wishes to take up the role for Team India, although he did not specify whether he would want to apply for the position this time. He added that he would love to give back to the sport which gave him such an illustrious career.

Harbhajan said, "I do not know if I would apply. Coaching India is about man management, not about teaching players how to drive and pull. They know it very well. You can give some guidance to them. Cricket has given me so much and If I get a chance to give it back, I would be more than happy."

Dravid's contract ended after the 2023 ODI World Cup final, in which India lost to Australia in Ahmedabad. However, BCCI extended his contract until the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. The deadline for submitting the application for the head coach role is May 27, 6 PM.

"The BCCI on Monday invited applications for the position of Head Coach of the Senior Men's Team. Applications should be submitted by 6PM IST on May 27, 2024," said a statement from the BCCI.

The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates.

BCCI has put out the qualifications for a potential head coach as: "Should have played a minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 ODI's or head coach of a full member Test playing nation, for a minimum period of 2 years; or the head coach of an Associate member/Indian Premier League (IPL) Team or equivalent international league/first class teams/national A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years; or Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent; and should be below 60 years of age."