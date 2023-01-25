'BCCI wants Pakistan to... This isn't something new': PCB chairman’s update over Asia Cup 2023 row

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to reach to a conclusion over the Asia Cup 2023 row that had begun in October last year with a bombshell of a statement from BCCI secretary and president of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC), Jay Shah, resulting in a war of words. However, PCB chairman Najam Sethi has now given a major update on the matter, revealing the date of the ACC meeting in the Asia Cup row while also adding BCCI's fresh demand.

In October, amid reports that India would be travelling to Pakistan for the first time in over a decade, Jay Shah revealed that such won't happen before insisting on a change in venue. The statement left PCB furious with the board retaliating by threatening to pull out of the ODI World Cup in 2023 which will be held in India. Then chairman Ramiz Raja had reiterated the same in a lot of his interviews on the matter, while clarifying that Pakistan were more hurt by the statement that their hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup would be snatched.

Incumbent chairman Najam Sethi, since the start of his tenure, has not made any statement on the matter and has rather waited for the ACC meeting.

"Finally, we have a date now to meet ACC officials. I will attend ACC's meeting on February 4 in Bahrain. I am not sure about our stance for now; I will decide it in the meeting, keeping an eye on the situation," Sethi said.

Sethi also gave an update on BCCI's fresh demand on the row, saying that the Indian board is willing to host Pakistan for the World Cup, but is not willing to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

"BCCI wants Pakistan to travel to India, but BCCI doesn't want India to play in Pakistan. This is not something new for us," said Sethi.

