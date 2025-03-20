Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BCCI’s 58 crore bonanza for India’s victorious Champions Trophy squad

ByRasesh Mandani  
Mar 20, 2025 07:41 PM IST

Mumbai: BCCI rewards India's Champions Trophy winners with ₹58 crore; each player gets ₹3 crore, boosting morale ahead of IPL.

Mumbai: India’s Champions Trophy winners led by Rohit Sharma were rewarded with a cash bonanza of 58 crore announced by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Thursday, effectively three times the prize money they took home from the International Cricket Council ($2.24 million) for their tournament success.

India’s Champions Trophy winning squad will be rewarded with a cash bonanza of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58 crore by BCCI (REUTERS)
India’s Champions Trophy winning squad will be rewarded with a cash bonanza of 58 crore by BCCI (REUTERS)

HT learns that the 15-squad members as well as head coach Gautam Gambhir will receive 3 crore each while the rest of the support staff will get 50 lakh each. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar will get 30 lakh and the other four national selectors 25 lakh each.

“This victory has justified India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

India’s Champions Trophy triumph comes on the back of the 2024 T20 World Cup victory. The year before, India stumbled in their final hurdle against Australia in the ODI World Cup at home. Under Rohit, the current set of players are among the most successful in Indian white-ball cricket history.

In the previous decade, MS Dhoni led India to ICC title wins in the 2011 ODI World Cup, followed by the 2013 Champions Trophy. A much younger squad under Dhoni had won the 2007 T20 World Cup. Back in the 1980s India won the ODI World Cup in 1983 under Kapil Dev followed by the World Championship of Cricket win under Sunil Gavaskar in 1985.

Given the magnitude of the T20 win in USA-West Indies – it ended a 17-year T20 world title drought – the team was rewarded with a bonus of 125 crore. The cash prize must be seen as BCCI’s way of “incentivising cricketers for achieving glory on the global stage,” according to one senior board official.

The bonus announcement comes just ahead of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where a majority of India’s contracted cricketers will take home huge sums of contract money.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On