BCCI’s 58 crore bonanza for India’s victorious Champions Trophy squad

Mumbai: India’s Champions Trophy winners led by Rohit Sharma were rewarded with a cash bonanza of ₹58 crore announced by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Thursday, effectively three times the prize money they took home from the International Cricket Council ($2.24 million) for their tournament success. India’s Champions Trophy winning squad will be rewarded with a cash bonanza of ₹ 58 crore by BCCI (REUTERS)

HT learns that the 15-squad members as well as head coach Gautam Gambhir will receive ₹3 crore each while the rest of the support staff will get ₹50 lakh each. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar will get ₹ 30 lakh and the other four national selectors ₹25 lakh each.

“This victory has justified India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

India’s Champions Trophy triumph comes on the back of the 2024 T20 World Cup victory. The year before, India stumbled in their final hurdle against Australia in the ODI World Cup at home. Under Rohit, the current set of players are among the most successful in Indian white-ball cricket history.

In the previous decade, MS Dhoni led India to ICC title wins in the 2011 ODI World Cup, followed by the 2013 Champions Trophy. A much younger squad under Dhoni had won the 2007 T20 World Cup. Back in the 1980s India won the ODI World Cup in 1983 under Kapil Dev followed by the World Championship of Cricket win under Sunil Gavaskar in 1985.

Given the magnitude of the T20 win in USA-West Indies – it ended a 17-year T20 world title drought – the team was rewarded with a bonus of ₹125 crore. The cash prize must be seen as BCCI’s way of “incentivising cricketers for achieving glory on the global stage,” according to one senior board official.

The bonus announcement comes just ahead of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where a majority of India’s contracted cricketers will take home huge sums of contract money.