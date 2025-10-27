BCCI’s new selector corners Mohammed Shami at Eden Gardens for tense chat following clash with Ajit Agarkar

Former India fast bowler RP Singh, the newest member of the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, reached out to veteran pacer Mohammed Shami on Sunday at Eden Gardens during Bengal's Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat. The meeting came days after Shami and Agarkar’s public back-and-forth over the senior cricketer’s recent snub. Mohammed Shami last played for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final

According to a report in Sportskeeda, Singh was present at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. After the end of the day's play, he spoke to Shami "at length". The senior bowler picked up three wickets in the first innings against Gujarat.

Shami vs Agarkar

If there is one selection aspect that the current BCCI set-up has followed, it is that they will only pick players who can prove form and fitness by regularly featuring in first-class cricket. And that is why Shami was not picked for the Test series at home against West Indies earlier this month. The right-arm bowler, who last played for India in the Champions Trophy tournament earlier this year, featured in only two red-ball games in the last three seasons owing to his continued struggle with injuries.

"He's not played a lot of cricket," Agarkar had said in a presser in Dubai. "In the last two-three years, I think he's played one match for Bengal and one match in the Duleep Trophy. So, as a performer, we know what he can do. But, he will need to play something."

Not just the Test series, Shami was even overlooked for the ODI tour of Australia, which featured Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - both of whom also played their last game for India in the Champions Trophy.

"About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It's not my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to attend the NCA (Centre of Excellence), prepare, and play matches. Woh unki baat hai unko kaun update deta hai, kisne nahin diya (That's their matter who gives them updates or not). It's not my responsibility," an angry Shami, speaking to PTI, countered.

Reacting to Shami's statement, Agarkar explained that his exclusion from the ODI team was due to fitness concerns, emphasising that if Shami had been fit, he would have been included in the team. He also revealed that the selectors had multiple discussions with him over the last 6-8 months, but his fitness never matched the standards.

Seemingly unfazed, Shami took no time in responding to Agarkar's claim, saying: “Let him say whatever he wants. You’ve seen how I bowled. It’s all in front of your eyes.”