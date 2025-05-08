'BCCI's work is to support the player...': Sourav Ganguly reacts to Rohit Sharma's sudden Test retirement

As Rohit Sharma brought curtains down on his Test career on Wednesday, one of Indian cricket’s most respected voices, Sourav Ganguly, stepped forward to applaud the legacy left behind by the 38-year-old. Rohit became the Indian Test captain under Sourav Ganguly's tenure as BCCI president in early 2022, and was also appointed to ODI and T20I captaincy prior to the Test role Sourav Ganguly spoke about Rohit Sharma's retirement

"He is a great player for India, but someone has to leave the game. My best wishes to him. He had a good career, he will play One Day for India and IPL... BCCI's work is to support the player. When I was part of BCCI, we thought he would be a great captain for India and so he was. We won World Cup, Champion's trophy, Test Cricket under him," Ganguly told ANI.

The tribute came hours after Rohit announced his Test retirement through an Instagram story, closing a chapter that began with a majestic 177 at Eden Gardens in 2013 and saw him grow into one of India’s most dominant batters at home.

In 67 Tests, Rohit tallied 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, striking 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score, a commanding 212, came against South Africa in 2019, in a series that reaffirmed his stature as a Test opener.

While his home numbers stood as a fortress at 2,535 runs at 51.73, his record overseas often came under scrutiny. Between 2013 and 2018, he was in and out of the side, playing just 27 Tests. But his turning point came when he was promoted as an opener – the role he had already been playing in ODIs and T20Is – ahead of a Test series against South Africa in 2019. He smashed three centuries in the three-match series, which also included a maiden double-century in the format in Ranchi.

Overseas, Rohit was one of India's standout performers during the 2021-22 England tour, where he scored 368 runs, including a sparkling 127 at The Oval. The veteran opener eventually faced a fall in his Test form last year during the home season, which continued when the side toured Australia. Rohit didn't play in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, which sparked speculations over his Test future.

With Rohit's departure, BCCI will now be in the hunt for his successor, with Shubman Gill's name popping up to assume leadership responsibilities.