'Beating teams like Punjab Kings must become part of their daily diet': Lara feels Delhi Capitals must realise potential

Ahead of the clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Sunday, West Indies legend Brian Lara feels a win over a top-ranked side such as the Capitals would be the perfect tonic for the Kings after their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore the other night. PBKS defeated RCB, one of the stronger teams in IPL 2021 by 34 runs on Friday and Lara feels the Kings need to show more consistency if they are to make it two out of two.

"For Punjab Kings, their inconsistency is what has hurt them. They’ve beaten tough teams and to follow up on the RCB victory for Punjab with a Delhi victory would be awesome for them. They are in that mid table, they want to get into the top 4, and they should be there with the kind of signings that they’ve made and the team that they have. But I think they would want some sort of consistency tonight," Lara said on the Star Sports pre-show on Sunday.

Lara weighed in on the Capitals’ chances, saying the team needs to understand that they are well-placed to win their maiden title. The Capitals are currently placed second on the points table, behind toppers Chennai Super Kings, with 10 points and having made the final last year, Lara reckons the Capitals need to make it a habit to capitalize over teams that are struggling, such as Punjab Kings.

"For Delhi, I think it's very important that they continue. They have shown great dominance. Their opening pair is perhaps the best in the tournament and Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan can set up another victory form them. They want to be aware that they are not just trying to get to the Qualifiers, but they want to win this tournament and beating teams like Punjab Kings must become a part of their daily diet," the former West Indies batsman explained.