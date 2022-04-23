'Been lucky enough to meet Kohli few times. He's incredible to watch': England football superstar backs RCB in IPL 2022

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made a superb start to 2022 Indian Premier League as they stand in the top half of the points table. They won five of their last six matches after start their season with a defeat and hence stands third in the table with 10 points from seven matches. Veterans and experts believe this could be the season for RCB and so does Tottenham Hotspur and England captain, Harry Kane, who also talked about the former franchise skipper Virat Kohli. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of Tottenham's match against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium, Kane talked about his favourite IPL team. He said, “So my team is RCB. I have been lucky enough to meet Virat Kohli a few times and speak with him. They have picked up some good players this time.”

“They were unlucky last year but they did the right things this year, they started well. There are some great teams at the IPL. I just like watching all of them to be honest but hopefully RCB can go well,” he added.

The England football superstar also talked about how big a fan he is of Kohli, whom he had met in 2018 during India's tour of England, and admitted why he admires his batting so much.

“Virat is incredible to watch. A real down to earth guy. He has fire in his batting and passion when you watch him play which is great to see,” said Kane.

“We have been playing cricket for a year and a half and so we were playing pretty much once or twice a week and that was good fun. We enjoy playing cricket, obviously, the IPL is on at the moment so we’re enjoying watching that as well,” he added.

Kohli was backed to emulate his 2016 batting figures this season after relinquishing RCB captaincy at the end of IPL 2021, and he did make a promising start with his knock of 41. But managed only 78 runs more in the next six innings, in three of which he fell for a single digit.

RCB will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have been on a four-match winning streak, on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium.