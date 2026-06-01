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Before accepting RCB captaincy, Rajat Patidar needed one answer; two years later, his prophecy came true

Whether it was manifestation or prophecy, Rajat Patidar eventually achieved what no other RCB captain had managed before.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 02:20 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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When Faf du Plessis was released after the 2024 IPL season and Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not immediately name a replacement captain, murmurs about Virat Kohli's return to leadership began. Speculation was rife. Experts and the media could not stop talking about it. Director of Cricket Mo Bobat did little to dampen the chatter, refusing to rule out the possibility and sending Bengaluru fans into overdrive.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar celebrates with the trophy after winning the IPL alongside BCCI president Mithun Manhas and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia(REUTERS)

But that was merely the outside noise. Inside the RCB dressing room, discussions had been underway for quite some time.

According to a report in The Indian Express, RCB had decided towards the end of the 2024 season to move on from Faf, with Rajat Patidar identified as his successor. The Madhya Pradesh batter was taken aback by the offer, but chose not to respond immediately. Instead, he decided to sleep on it.

“We are seeing you as captain from next season,” the franchise had told him, childhood friend Abhishek Pathrod recalled in a conversation with the national daily.

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As fate would have it, Madhya Pradesh handed Patidar the captaincy in both premier white-ball competitions, giving him valuable experience before taking on the challenge at RCB.

Pathrod said Patidar was never someone who made decisions in haste. During one of their conversations, Patidar had remarked: "Kya pata mein captaan banoo aur RCB jeet jaye" (Who knows, I become captain and RCB wins)."

Whether it was manifestation or prophecy, Patidar eventually achieved what no other RCB captain had managed before. The franchise lifted its maiden IPL title in 2025 and followed it up with a historic title defence in 2026, becoming only the third team in tournament history to win back-to-back championships.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Home / Cricket News / Before accepting RCB captaincy, Rajat Patidar needed one answer; two years later, his prophecy came true
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