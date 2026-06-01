‘Mr. Chairman, when will you pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?’ Jadeja asks Agarkar; BCCI drops strongest hint yet

The buzz generated by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s six-hitting spectacle refuses to fade. As the youngster collected the Orange Cap after a remarkable 776-run season, becoming the youngest player ever to do so, the raging debate resurfaced with renewed intensity: When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play for India? It is the one question on the mind of every Indian cricket fan. With Sooryavanshi looking every bit a future superstar, calls for his India debut have only grown louder. And understandably so. Is Ajit Agarkar listening to the growing calls of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut? (PTI/AP)

At just 15, Sooryavanshi has already achieved remarkable things. Leave aside his record-breaking IPL season. By sheer popularity alone, he has captivated cricket fans worldwide. Former cricketers from across the globe, including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, cannot wait to see him don the India colours. Heck, even Sachin Tendulkar has gone on record saying he would like to see Sooryavanshi play Test cricket one day. He has already won the Under-19 World Cup and dominated the IPL. What more does he have to do?

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That is precisely the question former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja put to Ajit Agarkar on the sidelines of the IPL final. The two ex-India teammates appeared to catch up at Narendra Modi Stadium, and, by Jadeja's own admission, he made sure his views on Sooryavanshi reached Agarkar loud and clear.

“How much better can he perform? I saw the chairman and asked him ‘Mr. Chairman! When will you pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? If not now, then when? Irrespective of his age, how could anyone possibly bat better than this?”