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Ben Stokes back in action after Oval Test axe as nightclub probe continues to cast shadow

Ben Stokes has been picked in the Durham squad for their home match against Northamptonshire in Chester-le-Street beginning Friday

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 08:14 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Ben Stokes, who was made unavailable for the ongoing second Test for England against New Zealand at the Oval, owing to an ongoing investigation into a nightclub incident that took place in the aftermath of the team's win in the first Test at Lord's, is all set to return to action. The England all-rounder has been picked in the Durham squad for their home match against Northamptonshire in Chester-le-Street beginning Friday (June 19) in the County Championship.

England captain Ben Stokes and team-mate Gus Atkinson have been dropped from the squad for next week's second Test against New Zealand --(AFP)

After the Lord's Test, Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson had violated England's new curfew rule to go to Chelsea nightclub, where they were allegedly involved in a melee. The incident also involved Saracens Rugby Club player Totoa Auvaa, who reportedly punched an ECB security officer accompanying Stokes and Atkinson, and he required stitches.

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ECB has yet to announce an official verdict, with the investigation into the matter still ongoing; however, the two were made unavailable for the second Test against New Zealand.

This will be Stokes' third appearance for Durham this season, and the game will run parallel with the ongoing Oval Test, where Joe Root has been named as the interim skipper.

Meanwhile, Atkinson is available for Surrey's match against Glamorgan.

 
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