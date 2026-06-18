Ishan Kishan to Shubman Gill after missed double century: ‘Mere 70 run kam kar diye’

In a behind-the-scenes video released by the BCCI, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan can be seen playfully confronting captain and opening partner Shubman Gill in the dressing room. India captain Shubman Gill (L) and Ishan Kishan. (Deepak Gupta/HT) (HT_PRINT)

"Mere 70 runs kam kar diye (You reduced my score by 70 runs),” jokes Kishan on camera. After hitting consecutive sixes in the 37th over of the India innings, Gill had allegedly urged Kishan to try to hit six sixes in the over. An overzealous Kishan holed out on the very next delivery, mistiming his slog and getting caught in the deep.

Gill claps back with a laugh, “Tujhe marna hi toh tha (You had to hit them anyway),” to which Kishan replies, “100%.” Unsurprisingly so. He had looked in great knick till then and had hardly put a foot wrong, showing sublime control alongside his rampaging aggression. With almost 13 overs left in the innings, he would have had one eye on scoring a double hundred and bettering his ODI-best score of 210, which came against Bangladesh in 2022. But that was not to be. He still walked off the field having scored 125 runs off just 79 balls, his second-ever ton in ODI cricket, featuring 14 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 158.23.

Gill also made a playful jab at him for hogging the strike during their match-winning partnership. Kishan swatted away the prod, “The wicket was pretty good for the batters. I just wanted to make sure when the spinners are bowling, I am taking them on.”

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