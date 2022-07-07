Ben Stokes condemns racist abuse during India vs England Test at Edgbaston, issues statement on Twitter

England had registered a brilliant seven-wicket win over India in the rescheduled fifth and final Test against India, drawing the series level on 2-2. The English team pulled off a magnificent 378-run chase, as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow smashed centuries to take the hosts past the finishing line by the first session of Day 5. With the win, Ben Stokes kept a 100 percent winning record intact as Test captain in four Tests, having registered a 3-0 clean sweep win over New Zealand earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the game between England and India was marred by racism allegations by a set of India supporters on certain fans during the Edgbaston Test. A number of supporters said on Twitter they had been targeted by racist abuse from other fans at the Birmingham venue on Monday.

Also read: 'Virat Kohli needs a sabbatical': Former England captain struggling India great needs to be away for 'three months'

England captain Ben Stokes, taking to his official Twitter account, reacted to the incident as he condemned the behavior.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the incident, Warwickshire have decided to deploy undercover spotters for the second T20I between England and India at Edgbaston.

"Nearly 100,000 people watched one of the most exciting Test matches in recent history... but we cannot hide from the mindless racist abuse experienced by some fans following India in the Eric Hollies Stand," Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain said in a statement.

"These unacceptable actions by a small number of people have overshadowed a superb sporting contest, and those responsible do not deserve to be part of the cricket family."

The Bharat Army, India's supporters group, later said many of its members had been targeted by "a very small minority", with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) saying they were "very concerned" by the reports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The English cricket was rocked by a racism scandal last year when former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq alleged that he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON