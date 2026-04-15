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Ben Stokes considers himself ‘lucky’ after surviving a freak injury: ‘It was a pretty scary situation’

England cricket captain Ben Stokes, recovering from a serious injury, expressed his gratitude for surviving.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 07:33 pm IST
Written by HT Sports Desk | Edited by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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While the world of cricket moves at a rapid pace, England men’s test team skipper Ben Stokes has been sidelined since their 4-1 defeat to Australia in the 2025-2026 Ashes series. To make matters worse, the England captain, who was already recovering from a right adductor injury picked up during the fifth Test in Sydney, survived a nearly life-threatening incident in early February 2026.

Ben Stokes suffered injuries after being struck on the face by a cricket ball during a training session.(Ben Stokes Insta)

He underwent successful surgery for a fractured cheekbone after being struck by a ball during an academy net session for his county side, Durham. Speaking in a pre-recorded interview with the England and Wales Cricket Board media team, Stokes described it as a “freak incident” and admitted he feels “quite lucky”, as it could have gone the other way.

“I copped one straight in the face,” said Stokes. “Pretty nasty but, funnily, probably the best result of a bad situation, to be honest. Just a couple of inches one way or the other, I might not be here doing this interview, if I didn't turn my head round.”

Ben Stokes feels he is lucky

Reflecting further on the incident, Stokes added, “All things considered, although I had pretty major facial surgery to sort it out, I've got quite lucky, so I'm pretty thankful for that. It was a pretty scary situation to be in, but thankfully I'm still here, and everything's alright."

Despite recurring injury setbacks, Stokes' recovery once again highlights his resilience and determination to lead from the front, as he and England head coach Brendon McCullum look to make a statement this summer against New Zealand and Pakistan after a disappointing series in Australia.

 
ashes series ben stokes
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