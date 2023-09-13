Ben Stokes dazzles on return with record-setting century against New Zealand in 3rd ODI

Arise, Sir Ben Stokes? The Englishman has returned to the same format of the game from which he sparked knighthood talks after a masterful knock against New Zealand in the thrilling ICC World Cup 2019 final. Announcing his return in the 3rd One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series between the 2019 World Cup finalists, Benjamin Andrew Stokes played a blinder of a knock to help England recover from a precarious situation.

Ben Stokes celebrates scoring a century (100 runs) during the One Day International cricket match between England and New Zealand(AP)

Rewriting history in the penultimate clash of the ODI series between the two World Cup contenders, Stokes slammed a blistering century to lead England's fightback against the Kiwis at the Kennington Oval in London. Stokes notched up his first century in the 50-over format since 2017. The England Test captain also recorded the highest partnership (for any wicket) with teammate Dawid Malan for the reigning world champions against the Black Caps.

Stokes and Malan script partnership record against Kiwis

Stokes and Malan have surpassed Eoin Morgan and Joe Root's memorable stand of 198 against New Zealand in Nottingham in 2015. While Stokes smashed the fastest century of his ODI career, England's Malan missed out on his ton as the star batter was dismissed by Trent Boult in the 32nd over. Stokes brought up his century in just 76 balls as England recovered from 13-2 to end up posting a challenging total against New Zealand.

Stokes slams fastest century of his ODI career

Stokes' century is the 12th fastest of the 63 ODI centuries scored by full-member nation players in 2023. Stokes's fourth ODI ton was also his first century since his retirement reversal. The Englishman completed his century in the 29th over bowled by Glenn Phillips. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar hammered 11 fours and three sixes to complete his century in just 76 balls. Stokes has returned to the England ODI side for the World Cup in India. The 32-year-old had retired from the 50-over format after England played South Africa at Chester-le-Street last year.

