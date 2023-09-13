Can Gill end Babar's reign in ICC rankings? India star extends lead over Kohli, Rohit to achieve career-best spot

Continuing his rapid rise in the 50-over format of the game, Indian opener Shubman Gill has achieved his career-best spot in the newly released International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings on Tuesday. Gill, who has been in sizzling form in the ICC World Cup year, played a crucial knock for Rohit Sharma's men in their blockbuster meeting with Babar Azam's Pakistan side at the Asia Cup 2023. Gill is only behind Babar in the ICC rankings (AFP)

Launching an all-out attack on the Pakistani bowlers in the Super 4 fixture, the premier batter of the Indian team slammed a quick-fire half-century against Babar and Co. in match No.10 of the continental tournament. Teaming up with skipper Rohit, an in-form Gill laid the foundation for a match-winning total before KL Rahul and Virat Kohli notched up brilliant centuries in the rain-marred encounter.

ALSO READ: Why wasn’t Ishan Kishan given out obstructing the field despite catching a throw from SL fielder in Asia Cup

Gill achieves career-best spot in ICC rankings

Superstar Gill batter and skipper Rohit added 121 runs for the opening wicket against Pakistan. The youngster chipped in with a crucial 58-run knock in India's impressive win over Pakistan. Gill's batting heroics against Pakistan paved the way for the India opener to move up one spot in the ICC rankings. Gill is the new No.2 batter in the One Day International (ODI) batter rankings.

How many Indian batters are in top 10?

Gill, Kohli and Rohit are the three Indian batters who are featured in the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI rankings. The 24-year-old is the highest-ranked among the Indian batters. The young batter has extended his lead over skipper Rohit (8th) and Kohli (9th) in the latest ICC rankings. With a total of 154 runs, opener Gill has two half-centuries under his belt at the Asia Cup.

India skipper Rohit has slammed three successive half-centuries in the Asia Cup. Former India skipper Kohli made decent gains in the rankings after playing an unbeaten 122-run knock against Pakistan. Pakistan captain Babar has retained the top as the star batter has a lead of more than 100 rating points over Gill. Babar's teammates Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman are in fifth and 10 positions, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON