Why wasn’t Ishan Kishan given out obstructing the field despite catching a throw from SL fielder in Asia Cup

Remember when Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq was given out in a controversial manner? The legendary batter had tried to block Suresh Raina's throw at the stumps during the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash back in 2006 at the Peshawar Stadium. The batting icon had become the third batter to given out obstructing the field in the limited-overs format at the time. On Tuesday, many believed India's Ishan Kishan pulled off an Inzamam when the wicketkeeper-batter caught a throw from a Sri Lankan outfielder in an Asia Cup 2023 encounter. Ishan Kishan played a gritty knock against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup. (AFP-Twitter)

Kishan's on-field antics have become a significant topic of discussion on social media. In multiple posts shared on Twitter, Kishan was accused of obstructing the field during India's crucial Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 against defending champions Sri Lanka. Some fans also praised the Sri Lankan side for not appealing against the Indian batter, who played a gritty knock off 33 against Dasun Shanaka's men at the famous R Premadasa Stadium.

Kishan could have been given out?

"Spirit of cricket! Sri Lanka didn't appeal when Ishan Kishan could have been given out obstructing the field. Dasun Shanaka is a gem, this nation is something else #AsiaCup2023 #INDvSL #INDvPAK," an X (formerly known as Twitter) user pointed out on Tuesday.

What exactly happened

In Kishan's case, the batter was well inside his crease so there was no chance of the player thwarting Sri Lanka's bid to run out him. During Dhananjaya's over, Kishan punched the ball towards the cover region and Samarwickrama aimed the ball towards the wicketkeeper. Kishan, who managed to catch the ball, received a swift apology from Sri Lanka's Samarwickrama after the wicked throw. Shanaka’s men also had no intentions to appeal against Kishan for obstructing the field.

How a batter can get dismissed ‘obstructing the field’

According to Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) law 37.1 (Out Obstructing the field), ‘either batter’ is declared out for obstructing the field if the ball is in play and the player willingly attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or gesture. As per law 37.4 - ‘Returning the ball to a fielder’, the batter can be given out obstructing the field if at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, the player uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to the opposition players.

