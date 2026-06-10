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Ben Stokes dropped for 2nd New Zealand Test as ECB makes first major call on nightclub scandal; Root returns as captain

In the absence of Ben Stokes, Joe Root has been entrusted with leading England in the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 08:19 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday made its first big call on the nightclub scandal, dropping Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson from England's squad for the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval. In the absence of Stokes, Joe Root has been entrusted with leading England ahead of vice-captain Harry Brook.

England's Ben Stokes and England's Joe Root walk out ahead of play (Action Images via Reuters)

With the investigation into an alleged breach of team protocols still ongoing, the board confirmed Stokes and Atkinson would not be available for selection. The two had breached the team's curfew rule and were involved in a Chelsea nightclub incident after England's win in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, which also involved a Saracens academy rugby player and a member of England's security staff, who got injured during the scuffle and required stitches.

"Given the ongoing investigation, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have not been made available for selection for the Rothesay second Test," the ECB said in a statement on Wednesday.

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Archer, on the other hand, was not an automatic choice, as revealed by head coach Brendon McCullum after the Lord's Test, but the fast bowler was picked owing to Atkinson's absence. He was earlier overlooked for the previous game owing to his stint with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

England Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue

 
ben stokes england cricket team ecb joe root
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Home / Cricket News / Ben Stokes dropped for 2nd New Zealand Test as ECB makes first major call on nightclub scandal; Root returns as captain
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