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Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson under ECB investigation after nightclub incident; Oval Test spots under cloud

ECB hinted that both Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson could miss the Oval Test against New Zealand

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 11:13 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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England's emphatic 115-run victory over New Zealand at Lord's has quickly been overshadowed by an off-field controversy, with captain Ben Stokes and pace bowler Gus Atkinson coming under investigation by the ECB over an undisclosed incident at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday.

England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test match between England and New Zealand(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The ECB, on Monday evening, revealed that it was probing an alleged breach of team protocols and indicated that both the players could miss the second Test at The Oval, thus casting a shadow over England's strong start to the series.

"The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men's Test against New Zealand," the ECB's statement said.

"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place.

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After the Ashes concluded, details also emerged of an incident involving Harry Brook in October, when the England white-ball captain was reportedly punched by a nightclub bouncer in Wellington on the eve of a one-day international against New Zealand.

In response to the controversies in New Zealand and during the Ashes, ECB chief executive Richard Gould announced in January that England players would be subject to a midnight curfew and a series of stricter behavioural protocols.

 
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