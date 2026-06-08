Sunil Gavaskar rejects Gautam Gambhir's 'transition' theory, sees bigger India concern despite Afghanistan win

India may have demolished Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in New Chandigarh, their biggest-ever Test victory, but former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes the team's biggest concern remains unresolved. He refused to buy into the narrative that India are merely going through a period of transition, a line repeatedly echoed by head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill since the retirements of several senior players last season. India's coach Gautam Gambhir, right, during a warm-up before the day three of a Test cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Mullanpur (PTI)

Speaking to broadcaster JioHotstar after India wrapped up the one-off Test in Mullanpur inside three days, Gavaskar argued that while every team undergoes personnel changes, India's focus should remain firmly on performance rather than transition.

"It's time to move away from constantly describing this team as being in transition and instead focus on the standards expected in Test cricket. Every team goes through retirements, changes in personnel, and periods of evolution, but ultimately the emphasis has to remain on performance," he said.

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Recalling India's recent home Test series defeats to New Zealand and South Africa under Gambhir's tenure, Gavaskar insisted batting remains the side's biggest concern. He also refused to read too much into the Afghanistan win, where India piled up 564 for 8 declared thanks to centuries from captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, alongside half-centuries from Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar.

"Looking back at some of India's recent Test results, the bigger concern has been the batting rather than the bowling. The bowling attack has generally done its job, but the batters need to show greater discipline and stronger technique, especially in challenging situations," he added.

Gavaskar also warned against allowing T20 habits to seep into the longest format.

"At times, there is a tendency to slip into a T20 mindset where patience becomes difficult after a few dot balls, and that can lead to poor decisions. Test cricket demands a different approach. India's focus going forward should be on tightening their batting processes, building longer innings, and concentrating on the present rather than viewing every result through the lens of transition," he said.

What did Gautam Gambhir say about transition? Gavaskar's comments stand in contrast to Gambhir's assessment following India's disappointing home season last year, when questions were raised about the team's direction after successive series defeats.

"We played nine Test matches, did brilliantly in England and then beat the West Indies," Gambhir had said. "So when people talk about transition, that's where it really began. If, after nine Test matches, you still feel it's a long rope, I don't necessarily agree."

The defeat to South Africa left India sixth in the World Test Championship standings, with four wins from nine matches and a points percentage of 48.15.