Watch: Ben Stokes takes a stunner during India vs England 3rd ODI to dismiss Hardik Pandya

Ben Stokes was one of four players that Hardik Pandya dismissed during the third ODI between India and England at Old Trafford on Sunday. While India went on to win the match and Pandya scored a match-saving half-century, Stokes managed to get back at the Indian all-rounder in a small way.

Pandya managed to turn India's innings around to follow up on his four-wicket haul, scoring 71 off 55 balls in a 133-run partnership with Rishabh Pant that came off just 115 balls for the fifth wicket. He seemed set to score his first ODI century but it came to an end after he was caught by Stokes at midwicket off fast bowler Brydon Carse.

Pandya pulled a short ball from Carse but could only get it off the toe-end of his bat. Stokes managed to get low and dived forward thus pouching the ball without letting it touch the ground.

All-rounder Pandya brought up his half-century in 43 balls in the 30th over of the match. In the next over Pant also smashed a brilliant fifty in the 71 balls. At that point, the duo was hammering the Three Lions all around the ground, playing big shots at regular intervals. The blistering pair brought up their 110 runs partnership stand in 106 balls.

After 34 overs, India's deficit went down to 77 runs needed in 96 balls. The duo continued their red-hot form and stunning partnership as they smashed Overton for 14 runs. In the 36 over of the innings, Pandya smashed two back-to-back fours on the delivery of Brydon Carse, before he was dismissed on the third ball of the match.

Pandya's wicket also broke his 133 runs partnership in 115 balls with Pant. Star all-rounder of the team Ravindra Jadeja then came to bat. Jadeja formed a great partnership with Pant to ease some pressure from their team. Pant brought up his century in 106 balls.

Pant went above and beyond to hammer David Willey, smashing him for 21 runs in the 42 overs with just 3 runs remaining to win the game in 48 balls. The red-hot form batter Pant smashed four on the very first delivery of Joe Root's over to guide his team to a 5 wicket win and ODI series victory against England.

