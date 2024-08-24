Ben Stokes' priceless reaction as cameras spot his doppelganger, brilliant exchange draws huge cheer from English crowd

England's ongoing Test match at Old Trafford against Sri Lanka has been filled with intense cricketing action, but it was a lighthearted moment involving Ben Stokes that has caught everyone's attention. Although Stokes himself isn’t on the field, having been ruled out for the summer due to a hamstring injury, his presence is still being felt in a unique way. Ben Stokes' doppelganger makes an appearance yet again during England's first Test against Sri Lanka on Friday(X/englandcricket)

On Day 3 of the Test, fans and players alike were amused when a doppelganger of Stokes was spotted in the stands. This look-alike first gained attention during England's series against the West Indies, and once again, he didn’t fail to entertain.

As the cameras found Stokes’ lookalike in the crowd, the doppelganger raised his arms, drawing immediate reactions. Stokes, dressed casually in a black hoodie and sunglasses, couldn’t hide his amusement, giving a thumbs-up to acknowledge the uncanny resemblance. The interaction didn’t end there; the look-alike then removed his black jacket to reveal an England Test jersey with "Stokesy" and the number 55 on the back. The real Stokes appeared delighted, clearly enjoying the light-hearted reunion with his mirror image.

This isn’t the first time Stokes has had a playful interaction with his doppelganger. Last month, during the second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge, a similar scene played out. As Stokes spotted his look-alike on the big screen, he couldn’t help but react with a mix of laughter and surprise.

Alongside Paul Collingwood, the England captain made funny faces, much to the delight of the crowd and commentators. The incident went viral across social media platforms.

Unfortunately, Stokes’ cheerful presence off the field is all England fans will get to see this summer. The all-rounder suffered a hamstring injury while playing in The Hundred for Northern Superchargers on August 11. The injury was severe enough to carry him off the pitch, leading to his absence from the remainder of the Test season.

In his absence, Ollie Pope has stepped up as the captain for the Test team.

Despite the challenges posed by Stokes' injury, England has managed to keep the momentum in their favor. As the first Test against Sri Lanka progresses, England's bowlers have put them in a favourable position, with six Sri Lankan batters already dismissed as the visitors lead by just 82 runs in the second innings.