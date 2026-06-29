Ben Stokes retirement triggers scrutiny as England captain quits with series still alive: ‘Why and why now?’

Ben Stokes’s sudden decision to call time on his international career has left former England captain Michael Atherton questioning not just the retirement itself, but the timing of the announcement.

Ben Stokes announced his retirement during the third England vs New Zealand Test.(Action Images via Reuters)

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Stokes stunned English cricket by confirming that the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge would be his final international appearance. The announcement came shortly before tea on the fourth day, with the match still alive, the series locked at 1-1, and England facing a difficult fourth-innings chase of 373.

The all-rounder had informed his teammates before Sunday’s play but offered no immediate public explanation, saying the “reasons can wait”. But the timing of the call, coming in the middle of a live Test match and soon after his return from disciplinary controversy, immediately drew scrutiny.

Atherton questions Stokes timing

Atherton, speaking on Sky Sports commentary, called it an “extraordinary” moment and asked the central question around the decision.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s an extraordinary moment, a stunning moment, and it begs a number of questions, why and why now?” Atherton said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s an extraordinary moment, a stunning moment, and it begs a number of questions, why and why now?” Atherton said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In the middle of a day’s cricket with still a day to go with a match to win, draw or lose and a series on the line.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the middle of a day’s cricket with still a day to go with a match to win, draw or lose and a series on the line.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stokes’s announcement came after a turbulent few weeks. He had missed England’s heavy defeat in the second Test at The Oval after being made unavailable for selection following a London nightclub incident involving teammate Gus Atkinson. The pair had broken a midnight curfew while celebrating England’s win in the opening Test. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stokes’s announcement came after a turbulent few weeks. He had missed England’s heavy defeat in the second Test at The Oval after being made unavailable for selection following a London nightclub incident involving teammate Gus Atkinson. The pair had broken a midnight curfew while celebrating England’s win in the opening Test. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stokes was later handed a written conduct warning but escaped any further disciplinary action. He returned to lead England at Trent Bridge, only for the Test to be overshadowed by the revelation that it would be his last in international cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stokes was later handed a written conduct warning but escaped any further disciplinary action. He returned to lead England at Trent Bridge, only for the Test to be overshadowed by the revelation that it would be his last in international cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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Atherton suggested there may have been signs of emotional and leadership fatigue during the series.

“But I think there have been some signs there throughout this series, both at Lord’s initially when he looked like a man who had been leading England for four years,” he said.

“He missed the Oval for disciplinary reasons, back for this Test match and he has decided that enough is enough.”

Also Read: Ben Stokes admits he burned himself out as England great explains shock retirement: ‘The best thing for me right now’

The drama did not end with the announcement. Stokes, usually a middle-order batter, walked out to open England’s innings in the chase. He produced a brief counterattack, scoring 30 off 20 balls, before being dismissed while attempting to slog to mid-on.

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His dismissal left England 50 for one, and four balls later Jacob Bethell was lbw for a duck, leaving the hosts in deeper trouble.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also said something significant must have changed in Stokes’s thinking, especially with the all-rounder contracted until next year and a home Ashes series still to come.

“Clearly something has triggered in his mind,” Vaughan said.

“You look at his contract that he’s got until next year - there’s a home Ashes series next year.”

“There were so many rumours about fallouts but I do hope that wasn’t the case, I hope that he just woke up one morning and said he’d had enough. He’s given it everything for such a long period of time.”

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