Ben Stokes shredded, 'hype around his captaincy' questioned: 'Did I miss any hidden leadership masterstroke?'

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif minced no words as he tore into England captain Ben Stokes' captaincy in the second Test of the five-match series against Shubman Gill and co at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The hosts are staring down the barrel after being set a target of 608 runs. England have already lost their opening three wickets (Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Joe Root). On the final day, England have the task of playing 90 overs and scoring 536 runs with seven wickets. Mohammad Kaif minced no words as he tore into Ben Stokes' captaincy,(AP)

No one really knows what England will choose to do on Day 5, considering all the talk has been about them wanting to chase any target the opposition sets.

However, Kaif was critical of Stokes' captaincy in the morning session of Day 4 when the England captain opened the field under overcast conditions. He also questioned Stokes' call to bowl first in the second Test despite the conditions being apt for batting.

He also traded barbs at Stokes' poor returns with the bat in the last two years.

“I have never understood the hype around Ben Stokes, the captain. On a flat track with sun shining, he decides to bowl, today with some life in pitch edges flying but no extra slip,” Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Batsmen took England to win in first Test but Stokes didn't score many. Please inform if I have missed any of his hidden leadership master stroke,” he added.

Shubman Gill has a Test to remember

Ben Stokes might be under the pump, but one cannot question Shubman Gill for the time being. The Indian captain scored 430 runs in the entire Test, helping the visitors gain the upper hand.

Gill scored 269 runs in the first innings, and he backed this effort up with a 161-run knock in the second innings. The right-hander's effort in the second innings helped India set England a target of 608 runs.

For India, Akash Deep scalped the wickets of Ben Duckett (25) and Joe Root (6) to put the visitors in the driver's seat. Mohammed Siraj had struck the opening wicket as he dismissed Zak Crawley (0).

At stumps on Day 4, England's score read 72/3 with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook unbeaten on 24 and 15, respectively. On the final day, India need seven wickets while England need more than 500 runs.