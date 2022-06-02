Ben Stokes' special gesture showing support for unwell England legend Graham Thorpe wins hearts

In a heart warming gesture, England captain Ben Stokes walked out for the toss wearing a special jersey in support of Graham Thorpe in the first Test against New Zealand. The Professional Cricketers' Association had released a statement last month that the former batter was "seriously ill" in hospital. (England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score)

Stokes' shirt featured Thorpe's name, with the number 564 written on the back.

"We're supporting him, his wife, kids and all his family and friends through this tough time," said Stokes.

Thorpe has represented England in 100 Tests between 1993 and 2005. He also made 82 ODI appearances.

Thorpe also served as the coach of the men's team, with his stint coming to an end after the 4-0 Ashes humiliation in February. He was then appointed as the head coach of Afghanistan in March.

"Everybody is aware that Thorpey is very unwell. We all love Thorpey and he means a hell of a lot to us.

"I've spoken with his wife Amanda. She's been grateful and thankful for the respect and privacy the family have received," added Stokes.

Stokes lost the toss as New Zealand opted to bat first in the opening encounter of three-Test series. Stokes, England’s recently appointed captain, said he would also have batted first.

New Zealand, the reigning world Test champion, is taking on an opponent now coached by Brendon McCullum, one of the Black Caps’ great players.

Matthew Potts, a 23-year-old pacer, is making his international debut in any format for England. James Anderson, 39, and Stuart Broad, 35 — the most prolific wicket-takers in English Test history — were selected in England's lineup announced Wednesday after being dropped for the recent tour of the West Indies.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who is one of only three players to have taken 10 wickets in a Test innings, was included in the New Zealand team on Thursday. Pacer Trent Boult also starts, despite only arriving in London on Monday.

New Zealand beat England when the teams last met in a Test series in England last year, prior to New Zealand’s win over India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship.

England is on a run of just one win in its last 17 Tests.

-with AP inputs

