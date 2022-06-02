Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score
cricket

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score

  • ENG vs NZ Live score 1st Test, Day 1: New Zealand opted to bat first against hosts England in the first Test at Lord's. Follow England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 live Score and updates here.
England vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test(ECB/Twitter)
England vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test(ECB/Twitter)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 03:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

ENG vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first in the series-opening Test match against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London today. This series marks a new chapter in England cricket with Ben Stokes taking over from Joe Root as the captain and Brendon McCullum beginning his journey as a white-ball coach. England are playing both James Anderson and Stuart Broad while Durham's 23-year-old pacer Matthew Potts has been handed his Test cap. New Zealand, on the other hand, have decided to play Ajaz Patel as a spin option.

Follow England vs New Zealand Live Score

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
england cricket team new zealand
england cricket team new zealand
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out