Ben Stokes' straightforward reply to reporter's 'Everyone is expecting an India vs Pakistan final' question

With India facing England in the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, many fans and experts will be hoping for Rohit Sharma's side to progress into the final and face Pakistan, with Babar Azam and co. facing New Zealand in their semifinal fixture. Both India and Pakistan qualified from Group 2, with the latter losing to the former in their tournament opener.

So ahead of the upcoming India vs England semifinal, an Indian journalist asked Ben Stokes about what he thought about the prospect of a final between India, Pakistan, and if England could spoil the party. "Great news for you guys if it's the India vs Pakistan final. Look, I don't know, we are just here to hopefully win on Thursday", he said.

Stokes was also asked about the resurgence of Virat Kohli in the tournament, with the former captain having been facing plenty of criticism for quite sometime. "He has earned the right to be never be written off. You don't produce the numbers and innings, he has done in all three formats", Stokes said.

In their most recent fixture, India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the Super 12 Stage. Defending a target of 187 runs, India bowled out Zimbabwe for 115 in 17.2 overs, with Ravichandran Ashwin bagging a three-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each. Initially an unbeaten knock of 61 runs off 25 balls by Surykumar Yadav helped India post 186 for five in 20 overs. Meanwhile, opener KL Rahul also played a crucial knock of 51 runs off 35 balls.

