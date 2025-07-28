Ben Stokes throws 'temper tantrums' at India, refuses handshake after the match: 'That's when Jadeja also lost his cool'

The Manchester Test between India and England might have ended in a draw, but there was nothing dull about it. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar put together an unbeaten stand of 203 runs for the fifth wicket, and the partnership definitely got under the skin of Ben Stokes. The England captain approached the Indian batters to call off the game, as only a draw was the possible result. However, Jadeja and Sundar refused as they were nearing their centuries. Ben Stokes refused to shake hands with Ravindra Jadeja at first after the conclusion of the Manchester Test. (AFP)

This led to a serious exchange of words between Stokes and Jadeja. The England captain did not like India not walking off and continuing to play on for personal milestones. Even Harry Brook and Zak Crawley got some words in. Stokes brought Brook and Joe Root into the attack, and the final few minutes of a highly fought Test emerged as somewhat of a “farce.”

As soon as both batters registered their centuries, the Indian batters approached England and the on-field umpires to call the game off. Both teams shook hands and walked off the field.

However, new footage has emerged, and it shows Ben Stokes refusing to shake hands with Jadeja at first. The England captain shook hands with Washington Sundar and the rest of his own team. However, when the Indian all-rounder came close to him, Stokes turned his back.

Jadeja did not like Stokes opting to walk away as he called him to have a few words. It was then that the England captain shook Jadeja's hands; however, he did not look him in the eye.

Sanjay Manjrekar reacts to Ben Stokes fuming

"After the match, Jadeja went to Ben Stokes to shake hands, and Ben was still fuming. And when the actual discussion was happening and when he was throwing a tantrum, Jadeja handled it really well. He was smiling and said, 'Come on, I am just waiting for people to tell me from inside.' Now, towards the end, when Jadeja went to Ben Stokes, and Ben didn't shake hands, that's when Jadeja also lost his cool, his temper, which he had kept under control until then," Manjrekar said on the JioStar.

Stokes, Gill have their say on the Manchester drama

At the post-match presentation, Ben Stokes and Shubman Gill had their say on the matter, with the England captain saying he didn't want to overbowl his main bowlers. On the other hand, Shubman Gill said that Jadeja and Washington Sundar batted really well, hence, they completely deserved playing for their individual milestones.

The Manchester Test ended in a draw after KL Rahul, Gill, Jadeja and Sundar batted out of their skins to help the visitors eek out a memorable result against all odds. India now have a realistic chance of levelling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Both teams will now travel to the Oval with England leading the series 2-1. The final Test begins Thursday, July 31.