'YOU CAN NOT DO THAT': Ben Stokes's 'Incredible' fielding effort takes Twitter by storm - Watch

The series between England and Australia marks the first time that star all-rounder Ben Stokes is playing a T20 international in more than a year. Stokes has prioritised the longest format of the game since taking over as England's Test captain and retired from ODI cricket as well earlier this year. While Stokes is yet to get into the groove in this series as a batter, he has put in valuable contributions with the ball and on Wednesday, he pulled off the kind of fielding effort that ended up becoming a highlight for the series.

The incident happened off the first ball of the 12th over. Mitchell Marsh hit Sam Curran inside out over long-off. Stokes set out for getting to the shot but it looked like it could go over the boundary. However, the 31-year-old dived back towards the boundary, held the ball with one hand and then threw it back in just as he was about to hit the ground beyond the ropes.

It was the kind of effort that took the breath out of those watch live and later online in a video put out by cricket.com.au.

England ended up beating Australia by eight runs on Wednesday, thus sealing a series win. England had earlier won the first T20I by eight runs as well. Stokes fell for a run a ball nine in the first T20I and a 11-ball seven in the second. He also bowled two overs for 18 runs in the first match and took the wicket of Marsh in the two overs he bowled in the second T20I, conceding just 10 runs.

Curran came in clutch to power England to victory in the second T20I. n first innings, England posted 178/7 in their 20 overs, with southpaw Dawid Malan scoring a quickfire 82 off 49 balls. Marcus Stoinis used his medium-pace to end with figures of 3/34. Chasing 179, Mitchell Marsh (45) top-scored for Australia. Curran (3/25) took some crucial wickets for his side that helped them seal a thrilling win.

Chasing 179, pacer David Willey and Reece Topley sent back openers Aaron Finch (13 off 13 balls) and David Warner (4 off 11), reducing Aussies to 2/22 in 4.1 overs.

Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell joined forces to take their side through the remainder of their six overs of powerplay without any further damage. Australia was 41/2 in six overs, Maxwell (5*) and Marsh (14*).

Marsh looked really good with the bat. But his partner Maxwell's struggles continued as Curran got his first wicket after the batter was caught by Alex Hales at the deep square leg for 8 off 11 balls.

