Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary criticises pitch at Vijay Hazare Trophy

Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary was extremely critical of the pitch during his team’s six-wicket win over Jammu & Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

In a rain-curtailed match at the Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Jammu & Kashmir were bowled out for 96 in 23.4 overs. In reply, Bengal lost just four wickets before reaching the target in a little over 20 overs.

After the match, Tiwary took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the playing conditions -

In the other match of the competition, Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem Thursday broke a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, with an incredible haul of 8/10 against Rajasthan.

Nadeem ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. Rajasthan were all out for 73 runs in 28.3 overs with Nadeem’s final figures reading 10-4-10-8. Jharkhand eventually won the game by seven wickets.

The previous best bowling effort was also in the name of an Indian in Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a 1997-98 match.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 20:30 IST