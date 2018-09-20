Today in New Delhi, India
Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary criticises pitch at Vijay Hazare Trophy

Manoj Tiwary criticised the pitch during Bengal’s Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter against Jammu & Kashmir in Chennai on Thursday.

cricket Updated: Sep 20, 2018 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manoj Tiwary took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the playing conditions during Vijay Hazare 2018.(Getty Images)

Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary was extremely critical of the pitch during his team’s six-wicket win over Jammu & Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

In a rain-curtailed match at the Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Jammu & Kashmir were bowled out for 96 in 23.4 overs. In reply, Bengal lost just four wickets before reaching the target in a little over 20 overs.

After the match, Tiwary took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the playing conditions -

In the other match of the competition, Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem Thursday broke a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, with an incredible haul of 8/10 against Rajasthan.

Nadeem ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. Rajasthan were all out for 73 runs in 28.3 overs with Nadeem’s final figures reading 10-4-10-8. Jharkhand eventually won the game by seven wickets.

The previous best bowling effort was also in the name of an Indian in Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a 1997-98 match.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 20:30 IST

