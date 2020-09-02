Best feeling was to see Gautam Gambhir playing his final year while I was leading Delhi: Nitish Rana

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 08:40 IST

Nitish Rana has often been compared to former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir. Nitish, who started his domestic career for Delhi under Gambhir’s captaincy, is now playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, the same franchise that Gambhir led to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

Nitish certainly believes Gambhir to be one of the players who has shaped his career, and also said that he considers himself lucky when people compare him to Gambhir.

Speaking in an interview on the KKR website, the 26-year-old said, “But when I started playing seriously then it was Gambhir, because I grew up watching him bat from close quarters at the club. So just from seeing him bat in the flesh, I have picked up a lot from him.

“I don’t think our batting styles match, but people say that. And even if they say that, I have absolutely no problem with that because I have witnessed his batting so much from such close quarters for the last 12 years, that if there’s even a little glimpse of him in me, I will consider myself lucky.”

Gambhir stepped down as Delhi captain in 2018, and Nitish was given the charge of the team in his place. The batsman recalls his time captaining the veteran cricketer in his final year of domestic cricket as one of the most memorable ones in his career.

“If you ask me about the biggest achievement of my career, I will say it was being appointed Delhi captain,” he said.

“The best feeling was to see Gambhir playing his last year [of domestic cricket] while I was captain. I played my first year under him and he played his last year under me.

“Gambhir had said that I was the right candidate to lead Delhi. Imagine such statements coming from your idol. This had to be one of the biggest moments of my life,” he signed off.

KKR will look to win their third IPL title when the 13th edition of the tournament kicks off from September 19th. Nitish Rana will certainly be a key player in KKR camp.