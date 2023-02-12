'Best part was how he made sure…': Pragyan Ojha reveals how MS Dhoni made life easier for bowlers as India captain

Considered by many to be the greatest cricket captain in history, MS Dhoni led Team India to glory with much aplomb on multiple occasions. The wicketkeeper-batter was captain when India won the 2007 World Twenty20, 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, and also the 2010, 2016 Asia Cup. Meanwhile, under his captaincy, India also won the 2010 and 2011 ICC Test Mace and the 2013 ICC ODI Championship.

Known for his aggressive captaincy and ability to finish matches in nerve-wracking tight situations, Dhoni was known for his approach to cricketers playing under him, with many lavishing praise on his calm composure during matches. The 41-year-old was also known for his advice to bowlers, which helped them grab crucial wickets. Speaking to Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha underlined Dhoni's ability to make 'things very simple' for bowlers.

"I think he used to make things very simple. If you see all the spinners who have played along with him or under him, they used to enjoy his advice. He used to make things very easy for us. As a bowler, you have to think about your own bowling, you have to think about your fielding, you have to think about the batsman, you have to think about the conditions," he said.

Ponting out about Dhoni's knowledge about field placement and wicket behaviour, Ojha continued, "But he was one who used to take one part out of your system, like the field placement or maybe how the wicket is behaving. These are the things which he would help you out with. That is the reason why it was less of a burden on a bowler and that is what I enjoyed."

Ojha, who represented India in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, also feels that Dhoni made sure to reduce the pressure on his teammates. "I think the best part was the way he used to make sure that the pressure doesn't come to us. That is something which really helped me. That is something I make sure that when a young person is playing, I make sure the pressure doesn't mount on him. That is something which really helps you", he added.