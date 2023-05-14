'Best thing about Jaiswal...': Ravi Shastri's epic 'selectors closely monitoring' statement on RR opener before RCB tie

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has come up with a massive statement about in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is batting like a dream in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener is heavily tipped to extend his free-scoring run against Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match No. 60 of the IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.

Ravi Shastri has issued a massive statement on RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal(PTI-Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was a record-fest outing for young Jaiswal as the RR opener scripted history in the IPL during Rajasthan's away game against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. The RR opener smashed the fastest half-century in the history of the IPL and the youngster also came close to notching up a match-winning century against KKR. Breaking KL Rahul and Pat Cummins' joint record, Jaiswal smashed a 13-ball half-century to help RR thrash Nitish Rana’s KKR in the IPL 2023.

ALSO READ: Gambhir asked to break into celebration, rub it in SRH's face after 'Kohli' chants moments before LSG's win

Talking about the RR opener ahead of Rajasthan's match against Bangalore in the ongoing edition of the world's richest T20 league, former India head coach Shastri observed that the national selectors must be monitoring the progress of the Indian southpaw. Shastri also backed Jaiswal to play for Rohit Sharma's Team India after a spectacular IPL season with the 2008 champions. "The selectors must be closely monitoring Jaiswal and he will soon play for India. The best thing about him is the way he's raised his graph. There is power in his game, there's timing. He has very bright future prospects," Shastri told Star Sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaiswal is only a single run behind Orange Cap leader Faf du Plessis in the current IPL 2023 standings. The RR opener has smashed 575 runs in 12 matches for Sanju Samson and Co. at the IPL 2023. Averaging 52.27, the Indian southpaw has registered a century and four half-centuries for the Men In Pink this season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON